PUBLISH (NEWS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $274,744.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00135216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.22 or 0.01854785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00190857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00135640 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000160 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

