PRS Reit PLC (PRSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR) declared a dividend on Friday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON PRSR opened at GBX 75.10 ($0.98) on Tuesday. PRS Reit has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 94 ($1.23). The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $371.95 million and a P/E ratio of 20.86.

Get PRS Reit alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on PRS Reit from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for PRS Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRS Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.