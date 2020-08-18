Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRVB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Provention Bio stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $735.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 3.63. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,919,214. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francisco Leon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,550 shares of company stock worth $89,552. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $902,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,525,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,137 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

