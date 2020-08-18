Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PROSF opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. Prosus has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $101.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average of $80.86.
Prosus Company Profile
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.