Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSF opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. Prosus has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $101.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average of $80.86.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

