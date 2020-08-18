Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 7,580,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Several research analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Propetro from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Propetro from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Propetro from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Propetro to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.
Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.85 million, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Propetro has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.
Propetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
