Profile Utility Token (PUT) Hits Market Capitalization of $98,942.94

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $98,942.94 and $20.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Coinnest and Allcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00047885 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12,217.63 or 0.99731740 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002261 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000574 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00167853 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Coinrail, LBank, Allcoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

