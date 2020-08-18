ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $14.88 on Monday. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $865.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.24.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

