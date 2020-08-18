Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

Shares of PRNB opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.80. Principia Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.38.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.34. As a group, analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Principia Biopharma news, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $334,368.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $305,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,004 shares of company stock worth $3,750,778 over the last ninety days. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Principia Biopharma by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.