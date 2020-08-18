Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 192,017 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,644,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 192,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $32,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 211.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 9,938.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 29.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

