Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 121,592 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,422,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,592 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of Darling Ingredients worth $35,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 61,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,062,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at $30,309,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DAR opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. Darling Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.