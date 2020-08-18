Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,374 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of NetEase worth $36,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $474.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $458.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.64. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $243.90 and a twelve month high of $503.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. New Street Research upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra boosted their price target on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.17.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

