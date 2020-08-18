Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 911,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $36,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

