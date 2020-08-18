Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cintas worth $35,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cintas by 83.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS opened at $320.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.26 and its 200 day moving average is $253.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.46. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $324.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

