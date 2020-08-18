Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 310.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,340,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $35,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSE DRH opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.59.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

