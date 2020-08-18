Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $38.06 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 30,912 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Diamondback Energy worth $38,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. SRB Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.