Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.47 Million Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 11,825.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,340,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $36,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

MGP opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.97.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

