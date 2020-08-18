Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.44 Million Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of FleetCor Technologies worth $36,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $245.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.80 and its 200 day moving average is $251.57. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. Cowen increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.