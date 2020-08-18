Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $35.44 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,828,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,848 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $35,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,273.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 469,849 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 435,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

