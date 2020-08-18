Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 45.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 594,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,653 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $34,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 87.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 420.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,910 shares of company stock worth $348,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.97.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

