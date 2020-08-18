Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $35,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 3,194.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 43,503 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,133,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,739,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $513,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $118,994.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,237. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HZNP stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $78.93.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

