Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 345,287 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,787,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,287 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.38% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $34,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,492,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,886 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 628.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,364,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 992,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after acquiring an additional 582,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

