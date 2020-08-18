Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 17,599 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Nasdaq worth $33,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,472. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.58.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

