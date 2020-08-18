Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Consolidated Edison worth $35,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 34,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.45.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $187,411. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.