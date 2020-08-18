Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

Primerica has increased its dividend payment by 94.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primerica to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

NYSE:PRI opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.85. Primerica has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $340,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,880. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

