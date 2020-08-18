Premium Brands Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRBZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Premium Brands from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $76.14.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

