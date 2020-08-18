Premier Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Premier in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Premier’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PINC. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.23. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Premier during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Premier by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.