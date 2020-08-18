Preferred Bank to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $39.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $626.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 39.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 23.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $5,159,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

