Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 84.83% and a negative net margin of 278.58%.

PRPO stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Precipio has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Precipio in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

