POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives $23.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

AUCOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. VTB Capital raised shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.18. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

