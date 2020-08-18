Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report released on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

NYSE PAA opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 394,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 128,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 68,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 496,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 372,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

