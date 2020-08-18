PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PJT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PJT Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

PJT opened at $59.44 on Friday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $232.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,431,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in PJT Partners by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PJT Partners by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 795,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,534,000 after acquiring an additional 228,823 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

