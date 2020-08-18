Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) PT Raised to $10.50

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS PZRIF opened at $6.86 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
