Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) PT Raised to $10.50

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PZRIF opened at $6.86 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

