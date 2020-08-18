Pitney Bowes Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE PBI opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The company had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pitney Bowes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

