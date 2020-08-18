Piper Sandler Weighs in on Douglas Emmett, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DEI. ValuEngine cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE:DEI opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Christopher H. Anderson acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at $70,999,131.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

