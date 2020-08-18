Piper Sandler Increases Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Price Target to $23.00

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

LL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

LL stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $658.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.63.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 5,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

