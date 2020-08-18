Piper Sandler Boosts Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Price Target to $32.00

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on APVO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ APVO opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $12.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

