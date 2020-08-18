Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ping Identity in a report released on Friday, August 14th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

PING has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ping Identity from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 89.78. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $327,128,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $33,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,740,435 shares of company stock valued at $365,047,621 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 32.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ping Identity in the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

