Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,255,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,500,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,734,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,579,000 after acquiring an additional 738,120 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,510,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,977,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,971 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. CLSA boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.70 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $33.40 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

