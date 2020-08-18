Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $112.45 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95.

