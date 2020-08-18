Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE FENG opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.90. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Value Advisers LLC grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 4.7% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,228,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 234,738 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 46.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 20.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30,159 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 14.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

