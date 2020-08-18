PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PGTI. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

PGTI opened at $19.14 on Monday. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.51.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 82.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 402.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 47.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

