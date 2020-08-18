PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PG&E’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.46. PG&E reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PG&E will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PG&E.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.59.

PCG opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. PG&E has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 62,951 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PG&E by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of PG&E by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PG&E (PCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.