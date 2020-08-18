Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pfenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. William Blair downgraded Pfenex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFNX opened at $12.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Pfenex has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $14.00.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

