PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on POFCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

POFCY opened at $1.09 on Friday. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $754.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

