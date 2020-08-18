PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $2,364,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $354,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,644 shares of company stock valued at $20,408,184 over the last ninety days. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

