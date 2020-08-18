Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PVAC shares. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $10,664,759.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

