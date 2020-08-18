PCSB Financial Corp (PCSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

PCSB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PCSB Financial has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $214.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.52.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 14.40%.

Separately, Compass Point raised PCSB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

