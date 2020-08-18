PayBX Trading Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PayBX

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

PayBX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars.

