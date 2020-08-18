Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:NRIX) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $27.65.
Pandion Therapeutics Holdco Company Profile
