Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:NRIX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NRIX opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

